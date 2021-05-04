Penny-sized hail possible as severe thunderstorms move through Orange, Durham counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Parts of Durham and Orange counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning as storms move through central North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued the warning just after 3:45 p.m. Northeastern Orange County and northern Durham County were included, as well as southern Person County and western Granville County.

A severe thunderstorm had been located near Hillsborough and was moving northeast at 35 mph, the NWS said.

Penny-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible. The NWS also warned of damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

The warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.

