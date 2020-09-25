Quarter-size hail, 60 mph gusts possible as severe storms pop up in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in central North Carolina Friday night. The storms brought chances of quarter-sized hail and strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service said.

Parts of Wake, Durham, Chatham, Harnett, and Lee counties are in a severe thunderstorm warning until 8 p.m. Friday.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Sanford and was moving northeast at 35 mph. The warning is in effect for southwestern Wake County, southeastern Durham County, northwestern Harnett County, northeastern Lee County, and eastern Chatham County, according to the NWS.

CBS 17 Storm Team Interactive Radar

Parts of Cumberland, Hoke, Harnett, and Moore counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m. Friday.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected,” the warnings said. “Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

“For your protection, move into an interior room on the lowest flood of a building.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: