Raleigh hospital sees rise in heat-related illnesses during heatwave

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This weekend, people have been dealing with high temperatures all around the Triangle.

One local hospital has been busy treating people for heat-related illnesses.

Doctors at WakeMed said that in nine days, they’ve treated 16 patients because of the heat.

In Durham, William Gregg is cooling off at the Durham Rescue Mission.

“It’s a lot cooler, that’s for sure,” Gregg said. He’s away from the heat, and where he was living.

“I was out on the street,” Gregg said. “Sometimes I get on the bus, and ride the bus. They have air conditioners on the bus, so that’s the way I cool down sometimes. Other than that, there really ain’t no way out of the heat.”

In this heatwave, some spent their Sunday inside at Durham’s Campus Hills Pool.

“We came out to get cool, because it’s very hot. Smoking hot,” Brittany Johnson said.

Johnson came with others after learning outdoor pools in Durham were closed Sunday.

Durham Parks and Rec officials posted on social media this was all due to expected high temperatures.

“I thought it was unfair a little bit, because there’s so many pools here in Durham,” Johnson said. “I feel like they all should’ve been open to the public, it doesn’t matter what the temperature is outside.”

Dana Wilson Jones and her family spent the weekend cooling off by the splash pad and finding shade at Forest Hills Park.

“We haven’t been out as much, because of the heat,” Wilson Jones said. “I know that our neighbors have been in more so than normal as well.”

With the heat this weekend, Gregg knows he’s happy he has a place to stay cool.

“Even if I’m out in the heat, knowing I can come here and cool off, have somewhere to stay, get a meal or two, it gives me peace of mind,” Gregg said.

Doctors at WakeMed said prevention is key when trying to stay cool.

Some tips include staying indoors, drinking plenty of fluids, checking on children and elderly adults and not leaving children alone in cars.

