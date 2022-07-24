RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several central North Carolina counties Sunday afternoon.

At 6:18 p.m., another severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 7 p.m. for east central Moore County, Harnett County and southern Lee County, the National Weather Service said.

At 6:18 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Lillington, moving east at 5 mph. Wind gusts up to 60 mph were forecast in the storm.

“Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the weather service said in the warning.

Areas impacted in the 6:18 p.m. warning include Lillington, Angier, Coats, Broadway, Vass, Cameron, Lemon Springs, Raven Rock State Park, Olivia and Pineview.

An earlier warning was issued for northeastern Wake County, Granville County and northeastern Franklin County at 5:54 p.m. The warning is set to expire at 6:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Wake Forest, moving at five miles per hour.

The National Weather Service says 60 mph winds can be expected. Potential impacts include damage to roofs, siding and trees.

The locations impacted include Wake Forest, Youngsville, Falls Lake and Purnell.