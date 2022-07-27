RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Warren County and it expired at 4:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service said at 3:56 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Warrenton, traveling east at 25 mph.

The thunderstorm may include 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail.

The impact of the thunderstorm includes damage to roofs, siding and trees.

The impacted locations include Warrenton, Norlina, Littleton, Macon, Wise and Lake Gaston.