RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday, the National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a severe thunderstorm warning for four central North Carolina counties.

The warning was issued at 3:55 p.m. for southeastern Person County, northeastern Orange County, southwestern Granville County and northwestern Durham County. The warning is in place until 4:45 p.m.

At 3:55 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Hillsborough, moving east at 30 mph.

The thunderstorm is capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail, the NWS said.

Locations impacted include Durham, Butner, Rougemont, Stem, Lake Michie, Lake Butner, Moriah,

Eno River State Park, Berea and Bahama.

Locations can expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.