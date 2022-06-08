RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for four central North Carolina counties.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for all of Harnett and Lee counties, as well as southwestern Wake and Chatham counties until 6:45 p.m.

The thunderstorm was detected by radar at 5:52 p.m. southeast of Sanford moving 45 miles per hour.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph can be expected, along with penny-sized hail, damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Additionally, the areas of Cary, Sanford, Pittsboro, Lillington, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Angier, Goldston, Apex and Holly Springs are currently asked to take precautions.