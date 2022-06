RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued on Friday afternoon for five central North Carolina counties.

The National Weather Service issued the warning at 5:34 p.m. in Durham, northern Chatham, Granville, Orange and Person counties. The warning will remain in effect until 6:15 p.m.

The impacted locations include Chapel Hill, Durham, Oxford, Graham and Roxboro.

A quarter size hail and 70 mph winds are expected, according to the National Weather Service.