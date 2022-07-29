RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cumberland and Hoke counties.

At 5:49 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Raeford, moving east at 20 mph. This will remain in effect through 6:30 p.m.

The weather service says 60 mph winds, penny-sized hail and frequent lightning can be expected.

Residents can expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.

The locations impacted include Fayetteville, Raeford, Fort Bragg, Hope Mills and Spring Lake.