Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Cumberland, Moore, Hoke counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for areas south of the Triangle Friday afternoon.

The warning was issued for Cumberland, Moore, and Hoke counties and part of Scotland County, according to the weather service.

The warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. The warning for Cumberland County is in effect until 6 p.m.

“At 5:06 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located from near Wagram to Raeford to Rockfish, moving east at 10 mph,” the warning said.

Forecasters said 60 mph wind gusts are possible during the warning.

“Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the weather service said.

Locations impacted in Cumberland County include Fayetteville, Fort Bragg, Godwin, Pope AFB, Hope Mills, Spring Lake, Eastover, Stedman, Wade and Falcon.

Locations impacted include Southern Pines, Raeford, Carthage, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Antioch, Whispering Pines, Pinebluff, Robbins and Foxfire.

