DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple counties in North Carolina Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said.

Central Durham County and east Central Orange County are under the severe thunderstorm warning until 9:30 p.m. eastern, The National Weather Service in Raleigh said.

The thunderstorm was detected by radar near Hillborough moving approximately 25 miles per hour.

Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour can be expected, as well as penny-sized hail.

Damage to roofs, siding and trees could also occur.

