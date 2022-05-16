RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a severe thunderstorm watch for central North Carolina Monday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for some areas Monday afternoon.

At 3:26 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northwestern Nash County and Franklin County until 4 p.m.

The warning was issued when a severe thunderstorm was located over Franklinton, or 7 miles west of Louisburg, moving east at 40 mph.

The National Weather Service said 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail are the main hazards.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m.

The main threats from the storms are damaging wind gusts to 70 mph and large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter.