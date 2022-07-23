RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for four central North Carolina counties Saturday evening.

At 5:57 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for southeastern Moore, southwestern Harnett, southwestern Lee and north central Hoke County. The warning is set to expire at 6:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Sanford moving southeast at 15 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters said to expect 60 mph wind gusts during the storm.

“Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the warning said.

Areas in the path of the warning include Southern Pines, Whispering Pines, Vass, Cameron and Pineview.