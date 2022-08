RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for both Johnston and Harnett counties through 5:45 p.m., the National Weather Service in Raleigh said.

At 5:11 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Angier/Lillington moving northeast at 15 miles per hour with 60 mph wind gusts.

Locations impacted include Angier, Lillington, Coats and Buies Creek.

Impacts are supposed to include damage to roofs, siding and trees.