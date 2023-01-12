RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service Raleigh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for multiple Triangle counties, as well as those surrounding it.

At 8:06 p.m., a tornado watch was also issued for all of North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

Just before 7:50 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northern and southern Orange, northwestern Lee, Person, Moore and Chatham counties.

At 8:45 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for central Moore, southeastern Orange, Harnett, southern Granville, Lee, Wake, eastern Chatham, Durham and southwestern Franklin counties.

Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Sanford, Creedmoor, Pittsboro, Louisburg, Lillington and Carthage.

Sixty mile per hour winds are expected with damage to roofs, siding and trees possible.

The warning is expected to last until approximately 9:30 p.m.