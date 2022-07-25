RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service Raleigh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for multiple central North Carolina counties until 10:15 p.m.

Southern Wake, northwestern Johnston, northeastern Harnett, southeastern Chatham and northeastern Lee counties are under the warning until 10:15 p.m.

At 9:15 p.m. the weather service detected the thunderstorm nine miles northwest of Lillington moving east at 30 miles per hour.

Raleigh, Cary, Smithfield, Lillington, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Angier, Apex and Holly Springs are expected to be impacted.

These straight-line winds can blow down trees, power lines and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Damaging winds and continuous cloud-to-ground lightning could occur with this storm.