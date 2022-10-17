RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple central North Carolina counties as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Raleigh.

The alert is currently for Orange and Alamance counties until 6:45 p.m.

Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir and Saxapahaw are also impacted.

At 6:22 p.m., another severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 7:15 p.m. for southeastern Orange, southern Granville, north-central Wake, Durham and west-central Franklin counties, the National Weather Service said.

Sixty mile per hour winds are expected with hail damage to vehicles is expected. Wind damage to roofs, siding and trees are also expected.