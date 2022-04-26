RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm has knocked out power for more than 9,000 people been in central North Carolina as of 4:30 p.m.

The thunderstorms impacted central Wake, western Nash, Harnett, Vance, Warren, northwestern Sampson, southeastern Granville, northern Cumberland, western Wilson, Johnston and Franklin counties beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Wind gusts could reach 60 mph. This could damage vehicles, house roofs, siding and trees.

So far, the largest damage seen is the loss of power throughout the Triangle.

Approximately 2,000 are without as far north as Oxford, while around 1,000 are seeing outages near Butner and Creedmoor.

More south, Apex is also experiencing approximately 1,000 outages, with the Eagle Rock area east seeing around 740.

Then, other areas such as east of Raleigh, near Eubanks, west of Durham and near Lake Royale have more than 100 outages.

Furthermore, scattered showers and storms will develop along the cold front, which will keep these storms around through sunset.

Central North Carolina is expected to remain in a level 1 risk out of 5.

Additionally, the first major physical damage was reported by the Durham Sheriff’s Twitter account.

A fallen tree off of Birch Drive has blocked the entire road and there is currently no timetable for removal.