RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a severe thunderstorm warning for two central North Carolina counties Thursday night.

At 9:16 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Orange County and north central Chatham County. The warning expired at 10 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hillsborough to seven miles west of Carrboro to eight miles northeast of Siler City. The storm was moving north at 5 mph, the weather service said.

The hazards from the storms include 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail.

The area can expect hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees, the weather service said.

Locations impacted include Chapel Hill, Hillsborough, Carrboro, Efland and Eno River State Park.