RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Saturday afternoon for an area in central North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning was issued at 3:25 p.m. for Orange County until 4:15 p.m.

At 3:25 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Graham, moving northeast at 25 mph, the weather service said.

Forecasters said 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail are possible in the storm.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the warning said.

Parts of Alamance, Guilford and Randolph counties were also included in the warning.

Areas impacted by the warning include Chapel Hill, Burlington, Graham, Hillsborough, Carrboro, Mebane, Liberty, Haw River, Swepsonville and Alamance.