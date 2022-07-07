The area of the flash flood warning in Wake County until 9:15 p.m. Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On a CBS 17 Storm Team weather alert day, several severe thunderstorm warnings and a flash flood warning were issued for parts of central North Carolina Thursday afternoon.

At 6:38 p.m., a flash flood warning for central Wake County was issued until 9:45 p.m. after officials said about 2 inches of rain had fallen.

The National Weather Service warned of life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

At 7:08 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for southeastern Wake and central Johnston counties until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

At 7:08 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Clayton, or 11 miles southeast of Raleigh, moving southeast at 10 mph.

At 7:12 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for southern Nash and northwestern Wilson until 8 p.m.

At 7:12 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Bailey, or 9 miles southwest of Nashville, moving east at 10 mph.

“Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the warning said, noting that 60 mph winds and penny-sized hail are possible in the severe storms.

Areas impacted by the Wake County storm include Raleigh, Cary, Garner, RDU International, Apex, Morrisville, Lake Wheeler, William B Umstead State Park and Lake Benson.

Areas impacted by the other storm include Wilson, Fremont, Micro, Kenly, Lucama, Black Creek, Pikeville, Buckhorn Reservoir and Nahunta.