Severe thunderstorm warning issued for part of Wayne County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Weather officials issued a severe thunderstorm warning for part of Wayne County Monday afternoon.

The warning is for southeastern Wayne County until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

“At 4:15 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near La Grange, moving northeast at 15 mph,” the weather service said in the warning.

Threats from the storm include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the warning said.

Locations impacted include Goldsboro, Walnut Creek, Seven Springs, Cliffs of the Neuse State Park, and Elroy.

