RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Saturday at 5:55 p.m. for several counties in central North Carolina.

The warning was issued until 6:45 p.m. for east-central Moore County, southwestern Harnett County, northwestern Cumberland County and northeastern Hoke County, according to the National Weather Service.

At 5:54 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Pope Air Force Base or 10 miles northwest of Fort Bragg, moving east at 20 mph, the weather service said.

Forecasters said the storm could produce 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the warning from the weather service said.

Areas included in the warning are Fayetteville, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, Hope Mills, Spring Lake,

Linden, Pineview, Anderson Creek, Timberlake and Bonnie Doone.