RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a severe thunderstorm watch for much of central North Carolina until 9 p.m. Thursday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several counties.

At 4:41 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 5:30 p.m. for southern Orange, northern Lee, west-central Wake, Chatham, and southern Durham counties.

Just before 4:20 p.m., another severe thunderstorm warning was issued for western Orange and northwestern Chatham counties until 5:15 p.m. with the threat being 70 mph wind gusts and nickel-size hail, the National Weather Service said.

In the 4:41 p.m. warning, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hillsborough to near Siler City to Asheboro, moving southeast at 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters said 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail are possible in the storms.

“Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the warning said.

The areas in the 4:41 p.m. warning include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Asheboro, Hillsborough, Randleman, Pittsboro, Siler City and North Carolina Zoo.