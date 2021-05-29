Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for several counties in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for areas of the Triangle Saturday afternoon.

Another warning was issued at 5:23 p.m. for northeastern Moore County, western Harnett County and Lee County until 6:15 p.m.

At 5:50 p.m., severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for northeastern Wayne County, southwestern Edgecombe County and Wilson County until 6:30 p.m.

Just before 6:15 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Harnett County and southwestern Johnston County until 7 p.m.

A metal roof was blown off a barn around 4:45 p.m. about four miles west of Coats in Johnston County, according to the weather service. Officials said the damage was from straight-line winds.

Around 4:50 p.m. several trees were reported down near the intersection of N.C. 210 and N.C. 50 in Johnston County, the weather service reported.

Trees were also reported down in Johnston County at two other intersections west of Coats — near Old Mill Drive at Wiggins Road and near Pricket Lane and Powhatan Road.

Officials said the storms were heading east at 25 mph.

All of the storms are expected to have 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail, the weather service said.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the weather service said about the warnings.