RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued throughout the afternoon Friday in central North Carolina.

Half-dollar-sized hail was reported near Raleigh-Durham International Airport near Cary just before 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just after 4 p.m. for Southern Vance County, Southeastern Granville County, Northeastern Wake County, East-central Durham County and Franklin County

The warning for those counties is in effect until 4:45 p.m.

Another severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 4:20 p.m. for Northampton County until 5 p.m.

Hazards of the thunderstorms include expected hail damages, with 60 mph wind gusts and up to quarter-size hail.

A tornado watch also will remain in effect until 10 p.m. in central North Carolina. The NWS asks that people in these areas prepare immediately by seeking shelter as “large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning” are possible.