RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A tornado warning has been issued in five central North Carolina counties by the National Weather Service.

The 4:06 p.m. tornado warning is set to remain in effect through 4:45 p.m. in the areas of southern Granville County, northeastern Wake County, southeastern Durham County and northwestern Franklin County.

Minutes later, a second tornado warning was issued at 4:11 p.m. to also include southwestern Vance County as well as central Durham County. This warning will also be in effect through 4:45 p.m.

The tornado warning comes as a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Durham by the National Weather Service. NWS predicts this storm will hit the Raleigh area around 4:10 p.m., the Wake Forest area around 4:30 p.m. and Franklinton around 4:40 p.m.

NWS cautions people in these areas to take cover by moving to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

A severe thunderstorm warning is in also effect in parts of six central North Carolina counties.

At 3:33 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service issued a warning for north central Harnett County, northeastern Lee County, southwestern Wake County and southeastern Chatham County.

The thunderstorm warning will remain active through 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Southern Durham and Granville counties were also added to the NWS severe thunderstorm warning area in a severe thunderstorm warning issued at 3:57 p.m. This warning includes the north central Wake County area as well and will remain in effect through 5 p.m.

Projected hazards may include 60 mph winds and damages to trees and homes. Hail is also a potential threat.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

A flash flood warning was also issued Monday afternoon for Orange County. This warning will remain in effect through 6:45 p.m.

The 4:17 p.m. warning was made once doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had already produced between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in Orange County.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Durham, Chapel Hill, Hillsborough, Carrboro, Mebane, Efland, Schley, Eno River State Park and Cane Creek Reservoir.