Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Wake, Nash, Wilson, Johnston, Franklin counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several areas near Raleigh Saturday afternoon.

The warning was issued at 4:15 p.m. for southwestern Nash County, eastern Wake County, western Wilson County, central Johnston County and southwestern Franklin County.

The warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

“At 4:15 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clayton to Smithfield, moving northeast at 25 mph,” the weather service said.

The storms could include 60 mph wind gusts, according to forecasters.

Locations that could be affected include Raleigh, Smithfield, Wilson, Garner, Clayton, Zebulon, Bailey, Bunn, Knightdale and Micro.

