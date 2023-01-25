RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Sampson and Cumberland counties. A tornado warning was also issued for Sampson County.

The severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 7:32 p.m. for central Sampson and southeastern Cumberland counties. The warning expired at 8:30 p.m.

The tornado warning was issued at 7:42 p.m. in Sampson County and expired at 8:15 p.m.

At 7:32 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located extending from Ammon to Elkton, moving northeast at 45 miles per hour.

At 7:42 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located seven miles southwest of Clinton, moving at 45 mph.

The National Weather Service said hazards include 60 mph wind gusts. Locations impacted include Clinton, Harrells, Roseboro, Garland, Turkey, Ivanhoe and Bushy Lake Natural Area.

Viewers in these areas can expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.

The National Weather Service advises viewers in Sampson County to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.