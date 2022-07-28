RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service Raleigh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for all of Wake County until 4:45 p.m.

At 4:02 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located seven miles west of Cary moving east at 25 mph.

Sixty mph wind gusts are expected to impact Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Zebulon, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Apex, Holly Springs, Morrisville and Knightdale.

Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, as well as damage mobile homes and other buildings. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly.