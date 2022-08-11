RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A flash flood warning has been issued for central Wake County following a severe thunderstorm warning that was already in place, that is also impacting north central Johnston county.

The National Weather Service Raleigh detected a storm over Cary moving east at 6:56 p.m. moving east at 25 miles per hour with wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail.

Impacted locations for flooding include Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Zebulon, Apex, Holly Springs, Knightdale,

Wendell, Lake Benson, Lake Wheeler, William B Umstead State Park and New Hill until 10:15 p.m.

Between one and two inches of rain have already fallen, the weather service said, and an additional 1-2 inches are possible in the warned areas.

Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Clayton, Zebulon, Apex, Holly Springs, Morrisville, Knightdale and Wendell are impacted until 7:45 p.m. for the thunderstorm warning.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected, as well as wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.