Warnings issued as severe storms pop up around central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Parks of Nash, Warren, Halifax, and Franklin counties are in a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:45 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said.

The alert, issued around 7:10 p.m., warns of quarter-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

Areas affected include northwestern Nash County, southeastern Warren County, west-central Halifax County, and northeastern Franklin County, the NWS said.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the weather service said in the warning.

Warren, Vance, and parts of Granville and Franklin counties had been a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:30 p.m.

