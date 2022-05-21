RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As temps soared in central North Carolina Saturday afternoon, some severe thunderstorms began forming.

At 5 p.m. a severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 5:45 p.m. for Northwestern Wake, Northeastern Chatham and Southern Durham counties. Eastern Person County was also included in a separate warning until 5:45 p.m.

Just after 5 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Cary, moving northeast at 10 mph.

The 5 p.m. warning has areas in the path that include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, RDU International, Apex, Morrisville, Gorman, William B Umstead State Park, Parkwood and Jordan Lake.

At 5:27 p.m., another severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Southeastern Wake County and

Northwestern Johnston County until 6:15 p.m.

At 5:27 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Angier, or 15 miles west of Smithfield, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Areas in the path of the 5:27 p.m. warning include Raleigh, Garner, Clayton, Knightdale, Wendell, Emit, Coats Crossroads, Flowers and Lake Benson.

The weather service warned that 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail could be expected from the severe thunderstorms.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the warning from the weather service said.