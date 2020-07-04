Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Wake and Franklin counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Another severe thunderstorm warning was issued Saturday evening.

The first one for Wilson County was allowed to expire at 7 p.m.

However, around 6:30 p.m., a new one was issued for northeastern Wake County and southwestern Franklin County until 7:15 p.m.

Wind gusts up to 60 mp and quarter size hail are possible in the storms.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Saturday evening for Wilson County, forecasters say.

The warning was issued around 6:15 p.m. and is in effect until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

“At 6:14 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Wilson, or 18 miles south of Nashville, moving southeast at 10 mph,” the weather service said.

Winds gusting up to 60 mph could be expected in the storms.

“Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” forecasters said.

Locations impacted include Wilson, Lucama, Stantonsburg, Black Creek, Saratoga, Sims, New Hope and Buckhorn Reservoir.

