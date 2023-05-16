RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As storms roll in and out of central North Carolina, the CBS 17 Storm Team is tracking the latest warnings and severe weather threats.

Up until midnight p.m., 36 North Carolina counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch. Within central North Carolina, those include Wake, Durham, Orange, Chatham, Franklin, Granville and Warren counties. The watch was originally set to end at 10 p.m.

Just before 9:30 p.m. a severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 10:15 p.m. for southern Orange County. That warning was triggered when a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Elon, or 10 miles southwest of Burlington, moving east at 45 mph.

Areas impacted by the 9:30 p.m. warning include Chapel Hill, Burlington, Graham, Hillsborough, Carrboro, Mebane, Elon, Gibsonville, Haw River and Swepsonville.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 9:15 p.m. until 10 p.m. for Northern Person, Northwestern Vance and Northern Granville counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning came as a severe thunderstorm was located near Virgilina, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts could hit 60 mph and quarter-size hail is possible, the weather service said.

Areas impacted by the 9:15 p.m. warning included Roxboro, Concord, Stovall, Bethel Hill, Hyco Lake, Tungsten, Mayo Reservoir, Hyco Marina and John H Kerr Reservoir.

Earlier, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Person County, to the north of Orange and Durham counties, lasting from approximately 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Just before this warning timed out, another went into effect for northeastern Person and northern Granville counties. This warning will remain in effect until 7 p.m.

Conditions to expect in this area could include wind gusts up to 60 m.p.h. and hail up to the size of a quarter. Locations impacts by the warning are Oxford, Roxboro, Stovall, Bethel Hill, Mayo Reservoir and Berea.

As of 6:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued another severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Warren and northwestern Halifax counties. This warning will remain in effect through 7:30 p.m.