RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A warning for severe thunderstorms in parts of central North Carolina was issued at 3:22 p.m. on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said the warning will remain in effect through 4 p.m. Wednesday in the areas of:

northeastern Wayne County

southwestern Wilson County

northeastern Johnston County

The warning is based off a severe thunderstorm spotted nine miles northeast of Smithfield, moving east at approximately 15 mph.

Radar also indicates hazards of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Hail damage to vehicles and wind damages to roofs, siding and trees are expected as well, according to NWS.