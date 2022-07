RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A handful of central North Carolina counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

These counties include Durham, Orange, Granville, Person, Vance and Warren counties.

The National Weather Service says this threat will expire at 7 p.m. in these areas. Impacted locations include Durham, Chapel Hill, Hillsborough, Creedmoor, and Mebane.

If you’re in these areas, keep an eye out for high winds, approximately 60 mph. Hail is also possible.