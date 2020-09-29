Severe thunderstorm warnings pop up in central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Parts of central North Carolina are under a severe thunderstorm warning as a cold front produced storms in the area late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm was located north of Asheboro and was moving northeast at 30 mph.

Because of it, west-central Chatham County and southern Randolph County are under a warning until 5:45 p.m.

Damage to roofs, siding, and trees should be expected as the storms are capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts, the NWS said.

“Straight-line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly,” the warning said.

