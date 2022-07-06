RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly two dozen North Carolina counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch threat until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

COUNTIES UNDER SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

Counties impacted by the warning through 11 p.m. are Wake, Durham, Orange, Chatham, Granville, Lee, Nash, Warren, Vance, Alamance, Anson, Davidson, Edgecombe, Forsyth, Franklin, Guilford, Halifax, Montgomery, Moore, Person, Randolph, Richmond and Stanly.

These storms are likely to be scattered and can be anywhere from strong to severe within the watch area this afternoon and into the evening hours, the National Weather Service said. The more intense storm cells may also bring gusty and damaging winds. Hail is also possible.

COUNTIES UNDER SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

As storm cells continue to pour down rain across our viewing area, a few thunderstorm warnings have gone into effect with impacts expected to last through about 9:30 p.m.

One warning issued at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night is for parts of of Person, Vance, Warren and Granville counties. This threat level is expected to expire at 9:15 p.m.

A second warning included parts of Nash, Edgecombe and Wilson counties to the warning area through 9:30 p.m.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Thunderstorms producing heavy rain are causing flooding in and around the Knightdale area with up to 3 inches of rain as of 8 p.m. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected in:

Southwestern Franklin County

Northeastern Johnston County

Southwestern Nash County

Northeastern Wake County

West Central Wilson County

The warning will remain in effect through 10:30 p.m.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS

Severe thunderstorm warnings are also popping up in the region through the evening.

Warnings issued in Wake County, Edgecombe County and Wilson County were issued around 6:45-7 p.m. and have since expired as of 7:45 p.m.

Another warning was issued at 7:13 p.m. for parts of Orange, Person and Durham counties. The threats from this warning have expired as of 8:15 p.m.