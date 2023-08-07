RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A widespread severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Raleigh at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday as a band of storms moves across the region.

A total 26 counties are under the warning through midnight. Those impacted counties include these central N.C. counties: Chatham, Cumberland, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Sampson, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson.

According to the NWS, Person County and five others west of the Triangle — Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth, Guildford and Randolph — are under a tornado watch through 9 p.m.