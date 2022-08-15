RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The CBS 17 Storm Team has issued an Alert Day for the remainder of Monday after a low pressure system and cold front began bringing scattered showers to the viewing area early in the day. The National Weather Service Raleigh has officially issued a severe thunderstorm warning for multiple NC counties until 5:15 p.m. as well as a severe thunderstorm watch in other areas in both North and South Carolina until 10 p.m.

Central Moore, southwestern Harnett, northwestern Cumberland, south central Lee and northern Hoke counties are now under the severe thunderstorm warning, the NWS said as of 4:23 p.m.

The storm was located near Southern Pines moving east at 30 mph with hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees expected.

Additionally, a second severe alert was issued at 5:36 p.m. for northwestern Sampson, southeastern Harnett, north central Cumberland and southwestern Johnston counties until 6:15 p.m.

The storm was located near Lillington moving east at 25 mph, also with hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees expected.

Meanwhile, for parts of Anson, Cumberland, Hoke, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Sampson, Scotland and Stanly, they’re under a watch for now.

For South Carolina, the northern region is the only part announced for now.

Sixty-five mile per hour winds are expected with hail up to one inch in diameter possible.

The watch area is reported to reach approximately 45 miles north and south of the state lines.