RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The CBS 17 Storm Team has declared Wednesday as an “Alert Day” due to the increasing threat of severe weather.

As of Monday, the Storm Prediction Center has all of central North Carolina under a Slight Risk, or level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms.

That’s elevated for a day three weather event, meaning confidence is growing that we will see strong storms.

The main threats possible are damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes, Wednesday afternoon and evening here in Central North Carolina.

This is the same storm system bringing severe thunderstorms with the threat for strong tornadoes, damaging wind, and large hail to the deep South tonight and Tuesday.

Showers will move into our area Wednesday morning before storms develop during the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will start rainy before drying out during the evening. Temperatures in the 70s ahead of the cold front will drop into the 60s for highs on Friday and through the weekend.