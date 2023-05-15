RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Severe weather is looking more likely Tuesday night, so the CBS 17 storm team has issued an ALERT DAY for Tuesday, May 16.

The threat of severe weather Tuesday comes as a cold front approaches our area Tuesday night.

Most of the day Tuesday will be dry, warmer and a little more muggy but it’s late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night that the line of storms moving through could produce severe weather.

The most likely times for the storms are between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. The most likely threats include heavy rain, lightning, damaging wind and even large hail. The threat of an isolated tornado is extremely low.

Most of central North Carolina is now at a marginal and slight risk of severe weather, which is a level one and two on the severe weather threat scale.

Highs on Tuesday in the mid-80s along with higher humidity will give the atmosphere enough energy and fuel to produce strong storms later in the day.

After the cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning drier and cooler weather is expected for the rest of this week.

