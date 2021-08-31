Severe weather threat increases for central NC Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday will be a CBS 17 Storm Team Alert Day due to the increasing threat of severe weather.

Most of central North Carolina is now under a slight risk — level 2 out of 5 — for the potential of severe storms to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The main threats will be thunderstorms, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

The remnant low of Ida will move through Virginia tomorrow and to its south, the airflow will be from the south bringing in moisture and unstable air. This will be enhanced by a cold front that will move through late Wednesday.

The cold front will move through late in the evening and that will end any severe threat and bring in cooler air for the end of the week.

Stay weather aware and watch CBS 17 for updates to the forecast.