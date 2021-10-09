Significant flooding shows cars, roads underwater in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department issued a significant flood warning Saturday morning, where they say roads are undrivable and vehicles are getting stuck under water.



Flash Flooding shows an undrivable road and swallowed up cars at the intersection of West Gate and Fast Park Dr. (Raleigh Police)

At the intersection of West Gate and Fast Park Dr. police showed two cars in flood waters, as well as a downed tree across an entire road.

At least one ambulance was called to the scene, scene in the picture from Raleigh police, but it is unclear the extent of needed assistance at this time.

