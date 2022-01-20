Snow falls in Roxboro as many make last-minute grocery runs

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Light snow fell in Roxboro off and on Thursday evening and into the early part of the night.

It was most likely a precursor to what’s expected to happen Friday.

“I’m preparing for the weather. I needed some groceries for the family to keep them warm and safe,” said Archiel Lawson as she loaded groceries in the back of her car.

Many packed the local Walmart to grab what they could so they could be prepared.

‘[I got a] coffee maker, cooking oil, nabs,” Calvin Oliver said as he stood by his shopping cart.

Josh Ballard, who also made a store run, made sure to buy jackets, too.

“I’m from Texas so I’m not used to this. It has been a chore, I tell you that. Especially trying to drive to work. I’m actually working in Virginia,” he explained.

Roxboro, which dealt with snow and ice last weekend, saw some light snow accumulation Thursday night.

However, a CBS 17 crew noticed that the roads seemed to be in good shape. They were mostly wet from the rain earlier in the day.

“It was exciting the first time to see the snow since I’m not originally from here, but the second time and the next time, no,” Lawson said.

Roxboro’s police chief David Hess said to drive slowly as the temperature drops and more of the winter weather starts to move i.