RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While snow blankets the interior United States to the northeast, people in central North Carolina are hoping to eye a little something falling out of the sky on Monday.

Some people got lucky across the Triad and near the Virginia-North Carolina border where the temperature was just cold enough for a changeover to a wintry mix.

Joe Young sent the CBS 17 Storm Team a video showing sleet and some snow flurries falling in South Hill, VA just before 10:30 a.m. A gas station employee in Roxboro also reported seeing a light wintry mix around 9 a.m.

The further west you go in North Carolina, the better chance at seeing snow you will see — accumulating snow, that is. Parts of western NC will pick up to eight inches of snowfall through Tuesday.

Here in the Triangle, temperatures are sitting above freezing and the air has been quite dry, which hasn’t helped get snow in the upper atmosphere to make it down to the surface as a snowflake. Accumulating snow is not expected for the rest of Monday; however, there’s a chance we could see a wintry mix through the early afternoon, especially in areas north and west of Raleigh.

Use Interactive Radar ➜

Let us know what you are seeing in your backyard! All you need to do is send an email with a picture or video attached to sendit@cbs17.com