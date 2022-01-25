Snow in the forecast in central NC for a 3rd week in a row

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Here we go again … again. For the third weekend in a row, snow could fall across central North Carolina. Models, as is typical for this time of year, have been flip-flopping as they try to hone in on the best solution.

What we know

A cold front arrives Friday night, bringing chances for rain and cold air. As the cold air ushers in, some of the rain will transition into snow overnight.

An area of low pressure will form off the coast of Florida and quickly deepen (strengthen) as it moves to the northeast. As cold air wraps around the low, some wrap-around snow is possible overnight into early Saturday morning across central North Carolina.

What we don’t know

The exact track of the low. Every winter weather event is different, and this is no exception. A few miles east or west will have an impact on what kind of wintry precipitation we see, if any.

How much snow will your neighborhood see? We don’t know yet. Yes, it is looking like we’ll see snow yet again, but since this low is expected to strengthen quickly, a few miles east or west will impact our snow amounts. Right now, we’re calling for a dusting up to an inch, with higher amounts closer to the coast.

The forecast, like the other snow events the last two weeks, will likely change so don’t panic or get your hopes up just yet, and keep checking the forecast for updates.