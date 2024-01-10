RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It won’t be much, but there is a chance for snow in parts of western North Carolina this weekend.

A powerful storm system that could bring severe weather to the Triangle during the second half of the day Friday and into the early hours of Saturday could also produce snow flurries in the mountains.

The current forecast shows possible snow accumulation of about an inch or less in the northwest and southwest corners of the state.

Friday’s storm, which has triggered an Alert Day, could potentially cause damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes across central North Carolina.

The storm prediction center has issued a “slight” risk level of 2 out of 5 for the Triangle and an “enhanced” risk level of 3 out of 5 for the Sandhills and southern Coastal Plain.

The weekend weather event comes on the heels of Tuesday’s severe storms that caused downed trees and power outages throughout the Triangle as well as a tornado in Catawba County.