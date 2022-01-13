Snow, rain, sleet: Sunday’s winter storm will be central NC’s biggest of the season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – We are now three days away from the biggest winter storm of the season hitting central North Carolina and it could be a wintry mess. Snow, freezing rain, sleet, rain, cold temperatures, and wind are all in the forecast Sunday.

The winter storm is currently over Montana but will dip down through the Midwest, pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, and turn up the east coast for a Sunday morning arrival. The moisture from the south will meet up with cold air already over North Carolina to bring us our winter precipitation.

While there will be some snow in the morning, it likely won’t be around long enough before changing over to freezing rain and sleet later Sunday morning and then finally changing to all rain later in the afternoon.

Our biggest concern will be possible icing on roads, power lines, and trees. This ice accumulation along with wind gusts over 20 mph could lead to dangerous travel and power outages.

TIMING

A blast of cold air arrives Saturday leaving us with highs in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures Sunday with start in the mid-20s, which will allow the event to start as snow when it arrives from the south in the Sandhills about daybreak Sunday.

The rest of the moisture will spread over all of central NC the rest of Sunday morning, starting as snow for most before turning to a freezing rain/sleet mix. Accumulation of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be minor, but it could still cause travel problems Sunday morning.

Later Sunday afternoon as warmer low pressure nears central NC, most of the precipitation changes over to all rain and could amount to 1-2” of rain.

The system will move out late Sunday night and while it will be dry Monday morning, temperatures will be cold enough to refreeze some of the moisture on area roads.

BIGGEST QUESTIONS & CONCERNS

Both the European and American long-range computer models are in good agreement for the third day in a row. Will this trend continue and actually become reality?

Where will the rain-snow line set up over central NC? This will ultimately determine what ends up on the ground Sunday.

This will likely not be a fun winter storm with lots of snow to go out and play. Ice and freezing rain are looking like the dominant precipitation types, and that could cause many problems Sunday morning before changing to rain Sunday afternoon.

Will it be cold enough Monday morning after the storm moves out to refreeze water on area roads and cause problems?

This forecast was prepared by the CBS 17 Storm Team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.